Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / TRP scam: Mumbai crime branch seizes ornaments worth ₹48 lakh from Partho Dasgupta’s bank locker

TRP scam: Mumbai crime branch seizes ornaments worth ₹48 lakh from Partho Dasgupta’s bank locker

The Mumbai crime branch, which is probing the television rating points (TRP) manipulation fraud, has conducted searches and recovered gold ornaments worth ₹48 lakh from the bank...

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:58 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

Partho Dasgupta. (HT File)

The Mumbai crime branch, which is probing the television rating points (TRP) manipulation fraud, has conducted searches and recovered gold ornaments worth ₹48 lakh from the bank locker of Partho Dasgupta, a former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), and his wife.

A police officer from the criminal intelligence unit (CIU) of the crime branch said the search at Dasgupta’s bank locker yielded 1313.97 grams of gold and silver jewellery, worth ₹48 lakh.

Dasgupta will be kept in isolation at a school, before being sent to jail as per the norms during the pandemic.

Dasgupta is the 15th person to be arrested in the TRP scam case. He was arrested on December 24 from Pune. He has moved bail application, which is posted for hearing on January 1.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
by Jayashree Nandi and Anisha Dutta
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
by Rezaul H Laskar
Farm laws stir: Breakthrough as govt accepts two demands of farmers
by Zia Haq
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
by Divya Chandrababu

latest news

16 dead in blast in Yemen’s Aden airport, 60 injured
by Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Zomato’s 2020 rewind: From man who placed 1,380 orders to most ordered dish
by Sanya Budhiraja
Chinese court jails 10 Hong Kong democracy activists for up to three years
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by Mallika Soni
14 more cases of new Covid-19 strain in India; 4 in Delhi
by HT Correspondents
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.