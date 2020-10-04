Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Truck overturns in Thane flyover, one among two people driving below dead

Truck overturns in Thane flyover, one among two people driving below dead

The truck which was overloaded with cardboard overturned and its material fell on a car which was on the road below the flyover crushing it completely in the process.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 01:04 IST

By Anamika Gharat | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times Thane

The man who died after the car he was travelling on was crushed by cardboard which fell off an overloaded truck on Saturday at Ghodbunder Road has not been identified. The other person who was in the car has suffered serious injuries. (HT Archive)

One person died and another person suffered serious injuries when their car was crushed by material which fell off an overloaded truck which overturned after colliding off the edge of the Waghbil flyover near Suraj Water Park, Ghodbunder Road on Saturday night.

The Kasarvadavli police said that the deceased has not been identified yet and the injured person, Prashant Devarkonda, 38, has suffered serious injuries and has been shifted to Noble Hospital.

The truck which was overloaded with cardboard overturned and its material fell on a car which was on the road below the flyover crushing it completely in the process. The two men were first taken to Hiranandani hospital immediately. The Kasarvadavli police are present at the spot of the accident.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Saturday night when an overloaded truck carrying cardboard was moving towards Vasai from Thane City. Kasarvadavali police officials say the truck could not control its balance in the middle of the bridge and collided at one side with the edge of the bridge.

Police said, “The driver of the truck immediately jumped off the vehicle and got safe. But the heavy material of his truck fell off, on a Volkswagen car, which was moving from down, towards the same direction. The car is completely crushed under the heavy material.The car is owned by Sanjay Khanna. There were two male passengers in the car. They were taken to the nearby private hospital. We are yet to identify them.”

