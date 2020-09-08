Tunnel boring for Mumbai coastal road project to begin on October 25

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin the tunnel boring work for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project by October 25, the timeline prepared by the civic coastal road department stated. Following the commencement of the work, it will take eight to 10 months to complete the boring through the 3.4-kilometre (km)-long twin tunnels between Priyadarshini Park at Malabar Hill and Girgaum Chowpatty.

BMC has completed about 16% of the work for the Coastal Road Project, and has set a deadline of July 2023 to complete the entire project, a senior civic officer from the department said.

The civic body is now re-assembling the parts of the tunnel boring machine (TBM) it purchased from China last year at the work site in Priyadarshini Park. The machine arrived in April, and was taken to the site in many dismantled parts in 17 trailer trucks.

The TBM will drill the 3.4-km-long twin tunnels partially running under the sea, between Girgaum and Malabar Hill, as part of the 9.98-km-long Coastal Road between Priyadarshini Park, and the Worli end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link. As there will be two parallel tunnels of 3.4-km length each, the total length of the tunnels will be 6.8 km. They will run 25 metres below the surface at Girgaum and 75 metres below the surface at Malabar Hill. The width of each tunnel will be 12 metres, with two lanes – each 3-3.2 metres wide – one emergency lane.

A senior civic official from the coastal road department said, “We are re-assembling some parts of the TBM above ground at the worksite. Pilling and excavation work at both ends of the proposed tunnel is complete. Parts of the TBM will then be lowered into the ground through the shafts and assembled underground. End-to-end boring will take four-five months per side. It will start from Priyadarshini Park and bore through the length of one side of the tunnel to be pulled out at Girgaum Chowpatty. Then it will be taken back to Priyadashini Park to bore through the twin tunnel.”

As per BMC’s original estimate, the TBM is to complete the tunnel boring work in 276 days. As the machine will be able to drill through a minimum of 3 metres each day, it will need roughly 276 days to complete the entire planned length of the tunnel.

While expertise from the manufacturer will be required at the time of boring, BMC is in a fix now owing to the ongoing tensions with China.

Another civic official said, “Chinese experts who are already working on the Mumbai Metro project and the Bengaluru Metro project will help the civic body with this work. Besides, the general consultant for the coastal road project, AECOM, has experts on its panel who will be called to help the civic body.”

Earlier, BMC aimed to complete the coastal road by 2022. However, the Bombay high court put a stay on the work, which was later lifted by the Supreme Court. Following this, work resumed on December 18 last year after 154 days.