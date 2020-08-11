Turncoat MLAs now want to return: NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday claimed that the legislators, who left the party in the run-up to the state elections last year, are eager to come back to the party fold. State minority affairs minister Nawab Malik made the claim on Monday and said that the party leadership is yet to decide on taking them back.

Malik, who also heads the party’s Mumbai unit, was responding to the rumours making rounds in the political circles that 12 MLAs from NCP may jump the ship and join BJP.

NCP, the then opposition party, had faced mass exodus before the state Assembly elections in 2019 with many senior leaders, apart from eight sitting MLAs and one sitting MP, had left the party to join the then ruling parties — the BJP and Shiv Sena.

With the change in the political scenario, the party is now claiming that many of the turncoats want to return. “Some irresponsible news channels have claimed that 12 NCP MLAs are set to join BJP; their claims are false and baseless. In fact, the NCP MLAs who had left the party last year are ready for ghar wapsi. However, the leadership has not taken any decision yet. If attempts to spread rumours continue, we will take a decision and empty the state BJP,” Malik said in a video statement released on Monday.