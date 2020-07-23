Turned away by 3 civic hospitals despite Covid symptoms, Bhandup woman dies

A 43-year-old Bhandup resident, whose family alleged she was turned away by three hospitals despite showing Covid-19 symptoms such as breathlessness for want of Covid test report, died minutes after she was admitted to Sion hospital, almost 12 hours later, on Monday. While Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation claimed they will seek a detailed report into the incident, the Opposition termed it a case of negligence.

Sushma Bhelekar, who has been a deputy shakha pramukh of Shiv Sena, faced breathing issues on July 20, two days after she got fever. Around 10am, the family rushed her to a Covid facility set up by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mulund in partnership with private doctors. “The staff from the facility told us that they couldn’t admit her as she had not been tested for Covid. I pleaded them to at least give her some treatment as her condition was worsening. They refused to do it. We have hand-to-mouth existence and I had no money to get her admitted to a private hospital,” said Anil, Bhelekar’s husband, who works in the laundry department of a hotel near the domestic airport and drives an autorickshaw at night to make ends meet.

Anil, with his 20-year-old son, rushed her to civic-run SVD Savarkar Municipal Hospital in Mulund, but she was turned away, citing similar reasons. “The staff told us to take her to civic-run Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal Hospital in Vikhroli. She was not given oxygen support or any kind of treatment at any of the hospitals. The staff at Vikhroli told us she needed ICU facility. They arranged for an ambulance that had no medical staff, but had one oxygen cylinder, so that we could take her to Sion hospital,” alleged Anil.

Anil said his wife was scared to get into the ambulance. “My son and I held her hand throughout the ride and kept cheering her up. We were trying to divert her attention, but as we reached Chembur, the oxygen cylinder stopped working. We told the driver to rush her to the hospital,” he said.

After reaching Sion hospital, Bhelekar died while she was being shifted from the stretcher to the hospital bed. The hospital staff declared her dead around 10pm on Monday. Anil said, “We are still in shock. We have lost everything.”

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), said, “It is very unfortunate that the patient had to move from one hospital to another. To avoid this, we have advertised calling our control room 1916 or ward war room where the staff guides the callers to testing, admission and treatment. Prima facie, we were informed that the family did not contact our control rooms. We are trying our best to streamline the process for proper guidance and quicker response which is just a call away. I have directed officials to make a detailed report and will set up an inquiry into the matter if needed.”

Bhelekar’s family said the body was handed over to them without conducting Covid test. They cremated her at Sion. The patient’s son has developed Covid symptoms and is awaiting test results at a quarantine facility.

The protocol states that any symptomatic or suspected Covid patient directly walking in to any BMC hospital shall be treated either at the suspected patient area of the hospital or may be transferred in ambulance to the nearest jumbo Covid facility, depending upon the condition of the patient.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, “Why is BMC not issuing notices to the Covid care facility and the other two hospitals that denied admission? Should we let a patient die if he has not tested for Covid, but is showing strong symptoms? The BMC is fully responsible for the death and I demand that they should initiate an inquiry into the matter. Also, the municipal commissioner should publicly apologize for the negligence.”

Family didn’t contact helpline: BMC

Any symptomatic or suspected Covid patient walking into any BMC hospital shall be treated either at the suspected patient area or may be transferred in ambulance to a Covid jumbo facility.

Private hospitals can’t deny admission to walk-in patients who are highly symptomatic either positive or suspected

1916 Helpline in case you show symptoms

BMC hospitals carry out Covid tests for free, whereas in pvt hospitals, the charges are capped at ₹2,500-₹2,800

