57-yr-old Mumbai cop dies of Covid-19, 12th virus fatality in city police force

A 57-year-old traffic police constable from Mumbai Police succumbed to Covid-19 at BYL Nair Hospital on Monday. This is the 12th death in Mumbai Police and 19th in state police so far.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in Mumbai Police went up to 1, 052 till Monday evening from 1, 004 cases a day earlier.

The deceased constable was posted with Byculla traffic training department.

According to the police, he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of high fever. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and succumbed to the disease on Monday around 2am. Pravin Padval additional commissioner of police (traffic) confirmed the development.

“He was at home since April 28, as Mumbai police commissioner, Param Bir Singh had asked cops over 55 years of age and others above 50 years with health issues, to go on leave as a precautionary measure,” said a police officer.

This is the third death in Mumbai Traffic Police due to Covid-19.

17 positive cases of Covid-19 in Oshiwara police

Meanwhile, five more policemen including an officer from Oshiwara police station tested positive for Covid-19 taking the total number of cases to 17. “A police sub inspector and four constables tested positive,” said a senior inspector. Out of 17 personnel, an assistant police inspector (API) has been recovered and discharged from the hospital, while remaining 16 are undergoing treatment.

Four cops are quarantined, while six others who were earlier quarantined for 14 days, resumed duty.

1,809 Covid-19 positive in Maharashtra Police

A total of 1,809 police personnel in Maharashtra Police tested positive for Covid-19 till Monday morning in which the maximum of 1,615 are constables and remaining 194 are officers. Out of the total 1,809 personnel, 678 have recovered and remaining 1,113 are under treatment. A total of 19 police personnel have died so far in which 12 are from Mumbai, two each from Pune and Solapur and one each from Nashik rural, Thane and Mumbai ATS.

105 booked, 80 held for lockdown violations on Sunday

A total of 105 people were booked and 80 were arrested in 26 FIRs in Mumbai, on Sunday for lockdown violations. A maximum of 14 FIRs were filed for gathering in one place and five each for not wearing masks and unnecessary use of vehicles, violating the lockdown orders. The rest FIRs were against shops operating despite being non-essential services and other violations.

(With inputs by Jayprakash S Naidu)