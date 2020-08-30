Sections
Two arrested by NCB for drug trafficking in Mumbai

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 02:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested two individuals for allegedly trafficking bud - dried, cured and consumable portion of the cannabis plant. The officers have also seized 59 grams of drugs from them.

The accused Abbas Ramzan Ali Lakhani and Karan Arora are booked under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

NCB officers said that both accused are in their early twenties. Lakhani, a resident of Bandra, allegedly became part of this nexus because of his habitual consumption. To buy the contraband, he entered the supply chain. Whereas Arora is a peddler and resides in Powai.

Both the accused were released on bail immediately after being produced in court, said their lawyer.



