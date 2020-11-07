Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Two arrested for abducting Mumbai resident, throwing him in Kalwa creek

Two arrested for abducting Mumbai resident, throwing him in Kalwa creek

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested two people for abducting a Gorai resident from his building premises in an autorickshaw and then throwing him in Kalwa creek on October...

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:00 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested two people for abducting a Gorai resident from his building premises in an autorickshaw and then throwing him in Kalwa creek on October 3. The accused kidnapped the victim over an assault that occurred five years ago. The search for the victim, a political party worker, is underway.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mahesh Kute, 29, and Dinesh Mehra, 46, both residents of Gorai. The accused and the victim, Manish Harshe, 49, live in the same area and knew each other, and there was incident five years ago wherein they had assaulted each other. It seems the accused wanted to take revenge and abducted him, said a police officer.

According to police, Harshe’s wife in her complaint alleged that Harshe left home around 11am. As he did not return for a long time, she enquired with their neighbours and security guards and learnt that two people came in an autorickshaw and had an argument with Harshe outside the society. She further learnt that the duo forcefully made Harshe sit in the auto, said a police officer.

Harshe’s wife then informed the Borivli police. After checking the building’s CCTV footage, the crime branch’s unit 11 started a parallel inquiry. Following technical evidence, the accused were found heading on Nashik highway on the day of the incident, said inspector Sunil Mane of unit 11.

Several police teams were formed and both the accused were arrested from Ahmednagar district. During inquiry, they confessed that they had kidnapped Harshe and forced him to consume alcohol. They then assaulted him and threw him in Kalwa creek, added Mane.

“The accused have been arrested under charges of kidnapping. Search for Harshe is going on,” added Mane.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Nov 06, 2020 21:37 IST
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Nov 06, 2020 22:57 IST
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
Nov 06, 2020 23:48 IST
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Nov 06, 2020 23:16 IST

latest news

Covid shadow: Kurali’s fireworks business dips by 50%
Nov 07, 2020 00:33 IST
Managers of 2 discos in Chandigarh booked for serving hookah
Nov 07, 2020 00:30 IST
Chandigarh Police get three-day custody of gangster Dilpreet
Nov 07, 2020 00:28 IST
In Chandigarh, mismanaged tree pruning comes under scanner
Nov 07, 2020 00:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.