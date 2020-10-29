Two arrested for assault, extortion in Kurar village, near Mumbai

The Kurar police on Thursday arrested two men for trying to extort money at gun point. Three accused armed with a chopper and a firearm barged into an imitation jewellery factory in Kurar village, Malad (East), on Wednesday evening and assaulted an employee of the factory before asking him to tell the factory owner to pay ₹15,000 every month as protection money.

According to police, Rhitik Bhushan, 20, who was assaulted by the accused informed police that the accused hit him with butt of the firearm on his chest and head after he refused to tell them the whereabouts of Ramesh Patel, the owner of the factory.

Bhushan is currently undergoing treatment at Shatabdi Hospital. Following Bhushan’s statement Kurar police identified the accused and arrested Sanjay Pandey, 32 and Ajit Singh, 35, from the locality. According to Kurar police, Pandey has 12 cases of extortion, attempt to murder and assault registered against him, while Singh has six cases registered against him. The third accused identified as Pappu Nepali, 34, has eight cases of assault, extortion registered against him at various police stations. The accused have been booked case section 307 (Attempt to Murder), 386 (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (2) [Punishment for criminal intimidation], 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and section 3 , 4, 25 of Arms act.

Babasaheb Salunkhe senior police inspector from Kurar police station said, “We are in search of the third accused.”