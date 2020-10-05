Two arrested for kidnapping and assaulting 22-year-old from Mumbai’s Kandivli area

Kandivli police on Sunday arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a man, to find out the whereabouts of their relative who had eloped with a boy from Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on September 30, when the victim Gulzar Khan, 22, was working at his employer’s shop at Poisar in Kandivli (West).

According to Khan, he was on a call with a customer when a van stopped outside the shop around 1pm. “Four men came out and caught hold of me. They pushed me inside the vehicle. I wanted to scream, but they gagged me. There were eight persons in the vehicle,” Khan told Kandivli police.

“I was tied to a chair and beaten up by the men for more than two days,” he added.

On October 1, Khan’s employer Lukman Khan registered a complaint with the Kandivli police and gave them the number of the vehicle.

Ravi Adane, senior inspector of Kandivli police station said that on inquiring about the number plate, they found out that it belonged to a lawyer from Trombay. Further investigations revealed that Khan’s relative Tabassum Khan had eloped with a boy from Mallipur in Uttar Pradesh and that Khan knew of their whereabouts. Tabassum’s uncles had kidnapped Khan to find out where Tabassum and her boyfriend were hiding.

Kandivli police then searched the Cheetah Camp area and tracked down Tabassum’s uncles Mobin Khan and Salman Khan. The two then took the police to a room where they had confined Khan. Police rescued Khan and arrested Mobin and Salman for kidnapping and assault.

“We are on the lookout for the six other men who had helped to kidnap Khan,” said Adane.