Two arrested for making fake e-pass and medical certificates

The Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested two people for allegedly making bogus e-pass and fake medical certificates for travelling in the state during lockdown. The accused charged ₹5,000 for fake police e-pass and ₹1,000 for fake medical certificate for travelling to other districts in Maharashtra as well as the country. According to norms, police e-pass and medical certificates are compulsory to travel to other states or districts during lockdown.

The arrested accused are Ravindra Dhige, 39, a Kalyan resident, and Namdev Shankar Dighe, 25, a resident of Bhandup. Officers of crime branch’s unit 7 got a tip-off about a gang duping people who wanted to visit other districts in Maharashtra from the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) by providing fake police e-pass.

“Following the information, police inspector Manish Dhankar contacted the accused posing as a customer and said he required e-pass and medical certificate to visit his hometown in Solapur. The accused agreed and demanded ₹5,000 for the pass and ₹1,000 for fitness certificate (medical certificate),” said deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Akbar Pathan.

The accused then called Dhankar to meet in Bhandup where the police laid a trap and nabbed Namdev who came in a private car to deliver e-pass. During interrogation, he confessed that his cousin brother Ravindra is the mastermind, said Pathan. A police team then nabbed Dhige.

Both the accused were produced in the court and have been remanded in police custody till July 9. Further inquiry is going on to find out if others are involved in the racket, said Pathan.