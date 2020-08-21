Two arrested for threatening Marathi film actor

Sections
Sakinaka police on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly threatening a Marathi film actor at a supermarket in Sakinaka, Andheri (East). Both men were not wearing face masks...

Sakinaka police on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly threatening a Marathi film actor at a supermarket in Sakinaka, Andheri (East). Both men were not wearing face masks or maintaining social distance. When the actor and her friend questioned them about the same, they started threatening them.

According to Sakinaka police officers, the incident took place at around 1pm when Manasi Naik and her friend had gone shopping at Walkmart Supermarket in Andheri. The arrested accused, identified as Mehraj Nisar Azmi, 28, and Surya Ramesh Dubey, 20, both vegetable vendors, were present at the same store.

“Naik and her friend were standing in a queue and were maintaining social distance by standing at the pre-marked area for each customer. But Azmi, unlike others was not keeping social distance and was not even wearing a mask. He was standing very close to Naik and her friend,” said an officer from Sakinaka police station.

“When Naik asked Azmi to stand properly at the pre-marked area and also to wear a face mask, he started arguing with her, and then also called his friend Dubey. They then threatened Naik and her friend saying ‘we will see how you both leave from here’,” said Kishor Sawant, senior inspector at Sakinaka police station.



Naik then contacted the police control room and sought help. “Our team reached the spot and arrested both the accused,” Sawant said.

Following Naik’s complaint, police registered a first information report (FIR) under section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act.

