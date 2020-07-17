Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Two arrested with 2.75kg mephedrone worth ₹1.1 crore in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Anti-terrorism squad (ATS) arrested two persons from Sakinaka when they came to sell mephedrone on Wednesday. The police seized a total of 2.75 kilograms of...

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:20 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The Maharashtra Anti-terrorism squad (ATS) arrested two persons from Sakinaka when they came to sell mephedrone on Wednesday. The police seized a total of 2.75 kilograms of mephedrone worth ₹1.10 crore.

The accused Dilshad Abdul Kalam Khan, 30, and Imran Kamaluddin Shaikh, 25, are residents of Kurla (West). They were arrested under the charges of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and were produced in the court on Thursday and have been remanded in police custody till July 20.

According to ATS officers, inspector Daya Nayak of Juhu unit got information that two persons were coming to sell the contraband following which a trap was laid at Wahid Ali Compound, 90-Feet road in Sakinaka area. After the accused came to the spot with a bag, police officers stopped them and checked the bag.

Both the accused were brought to the Juhu unit. During inquiry, police learnt that they have been involved in selling banned narcotic substances in Mumbai and Maharashtra for more than a year. Police are checking their past cases, said an officer.



