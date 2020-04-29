Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Two BEST staffers recover from Covid-19, one gets grand welcome back

Two BEST staffers recover from Covid-19, one gets grand welcome back

In some good news, two staffers of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) were discharged on Tuesday after being tested negative. The two BEST conductors were the first...

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:45 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

In some good news, two staffers of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) were discharged on Tuesday after being tested negative.

The two BEST conductors were the first set of staffers to recover. Both of them were attached to the Goregaon bus-depot. One of the staffers, a resident of Mira Road received a grand welcome from his neighbours on Tuesday evening. He was admitted to Tambe hospital after he developed symptoms on April 13. “He was also an asthma patient. We are thankful that both of them have recovered,” an official from BEST said.

Another conductor was discharged from the civic-run trauma care centre in Jogeshwari. An official confirmed that in all 17 BEST staffers have been tested positive till date, of which, one died, two have been discharged and 14 are being treated in different hospitals across the city.

Officials said that the buses are being sprayed with disinfectants when they are parked at the depots. BEST is plying buses for the travel of essential workers and also for distribution of food packets across the city.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Apr 29, 2020 21:10 IST
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Apr 29, 2020 21:03 IST
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Apr 29, 2020 19:53 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Sonam calls aunt Maheep her role model, Ananya shares childhood pic
Apr 29, 2020 21:16 IST
Irked with son for not making her tea, Dera Bassi woman hangs herself
Apr 29, 2020 21:16 IST
Kerala braces for huge influx of expatriates amid Covid-19 pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 21:15 IST
Navi Mumbai cops follow extra safety steps to keep family safe
Apr 29, 2020 21:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.