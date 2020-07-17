Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Two BKC plots worth ₹2,000 crore to be put on lease

Two BKC plots worth ₹2,000 crore to be put on lease

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking to lease two plots at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), after successfully signing a similar deal at the...

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking to lease two plots at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), after successfully signing a similar deal at the commercial hub worth ₹2,238 crore with a Japanese company in 2019.

BKC is one of the most popular business districts in the state.

The two plots with an area of 6,018 square metres (sqm) have a reserve price of around ₹3.44 lakh per sqm in the G block of BKC. The plots were previously up for lease in 2019, but had found no takers owing to the stagnant property market.

“Last time, we had invited bids separately for all three plots. This time, we have issued tenders for the amalgamated plot of C-44 and C-48, which might interest companies,” said a senior MMRDA official. MMRDA is expecting to earn ₹2,000 crore from the sale of the plots.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Corgi named Lychee loves zoomies so much that he may be dreaming about them
Jul 17, 2020 17:07 IST
Mumbai: ADG (law and order), Vinoy Kumar Choubey, tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 17, 2020 17:04 IST
The cameras are rolling again: Hollywood resumes work
Jul 17, 2020 17:03 IST
JAC Jharkhand 12th arts, science, commerce results 2020 declared, get direct links here
Jul 17, 2020 17:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.