Two BKC plots worth ₹2,000 crore to be put on lease

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking to lease two plots at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), after successfully signing a similar deal at the commercial hub worth ₹2,238 crore with a Japanese company in 2019.

BKC is one of the most popular business districts in the state.

The two plots with an area of 6,018 square metres (sqm) have a reserve price of around ₹3.44 lakh per sqm in the G block of BKC. The plots were previously up for lease in 2019, but had found no takers owing to the stagnant property market.

“Last time, we had invited bids separately for all three plots. This time, we have issued tenders for the amalgamated plot of C-44 and C-48, which might interest companies,” said a senior MMRDA official. MMRDA is expecting to earn ₹2,000 crore from the sale of the plots.