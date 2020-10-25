Sections
Two booked for robbery at Mumbai’s Bandra

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:51 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

In a day light robbery, a Ghatkopar resident was thrashed by two men at Bandra (West) on Saturday at 3pm. The robbers assaulted the victim and threatened him at knife point and took away his wallet and mobile phone on the busy SV Road at Lucky Hotel junction. Bandra police arrested one of the accused and are looking for his accomplice.

The arrested accused is identified as Jitu Badan, 27, a resident of Vile Parle. According to police, the complainant, Kumar Siddhi Koli, was accosted by the accused at the bus stop near the hotel. Badan and his accomplice stopped Koli, flashed a knife at him and demanded that he hand over his valuables.

An officer from Bandra police station said, “When Koli tried to flee, the accused grabbed him by his shirt and started threshing him. Thereafter they took his mobile phone and wallet, and fled from the spot.”

Koli approached Bandra police, following which a case was registered under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Badan was nabbed.

Police recovered the wallet from Badan. The other wanted accused allegedly has the knife and the complainant’s mobile phone.

