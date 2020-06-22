Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Two boys drown at Marve Creek, one still missing

Two boys drown at Marve Creek, one still missing

Two boys drowned while taking a bath at Marve Creek on Sunday. Six boys from Azmi Nagar in Malvani had gone for a walk at Marve Creek and decided to go into the water to a bath....

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:30 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Two boys drowned while taking a bath at Marve Creek on Sunday. Six boys from Azmi Nagar in Malvani had gone for a walk at Marve Creek and decided to go into the water to a bath. According to the fire department, the incident took place on Sunday evening around 5.30pm, following which Malvani police and the fire department were informed.

A team deployed for rescue operation found one of the two teenagers, Ashraf Mohammad Ali Choudhari, 13, around 8pm. Choudhari has been admitted to hospital for treatment. However, the rescue team continued searching for the other boy till late in the night.

