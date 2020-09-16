Two chain snatching cases reported in Mumbai’s Charkop and Borivli areas

Northern suburbs of Mumbai on Sunday witnessed two chain snatching incidents within an hour. The first incident took place under the jurisdiction of Charkop police station and the other was reported at Borivli.

According to the police first incident took place at around 7.30am when 41-year-old Prashant Sawant, a Charkop resident was walking on Ambemata temple road when a pillion rider snatched his gold chain worth ₹85,000.

The second incident took place at around 8.30am, when the accused targeted a senior citizen. The victim, Lilaben Shah, 65, a Borivli resident, told police that she was walking along Acer Road when the accused on a bike snatched her gold chain worth ₹35,000 and fled away.

In Mumbai, 80 cases of chain snatching have been reported this year, of which 45 cases are detected. In January, 11 cases of chain snatching were registered of which five were detected. In February, 17 cases got registered and 11 were detected. In March 14 cases of chain snatching were reported of which 9 got detected.

As the Covid-19 lockdown came in force, in April not a single incidence of chain snatching was reported in Mumbai. In May two cases of chain snatching cases were reported and both the cases were detected.

The cases started increasing from June, when 12 cases were reported of which two got detected. In July five cases were registered and on August 16, cases of chain snatching reported of only two cases were detected.