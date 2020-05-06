Two constables test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai

Sections
The swab reports of two constables, attached to the Kurla police station, came out positive on Tuesday and the duo has been quarantined, an official said.

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Mumbai police march at Shivaji nagar, Mankhurd during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Two police constables have tested positive for COVID-19 in the eastern suburb of Kurla here, police said on Wednesday.

Both policemen were in their 40s and one of them lives in Airoli, while the other resides at the police colony in Nehru Nagar, he said.

Expressing concern about the rise in coronavirus cases in the police department, a constable, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are worried about our families. Who knows how many people had come in contact with the infected policemen? Several personnel above the age of 50 are still working.”



Meanwhile, senior inspector Dattatray Shinde of Kurla police station said, “It is true that policemen above 50 years are still working, but we have relieved those above 55 from duty.” The BMC will decide whether to screen other staffers at Kurla police station, he added.

