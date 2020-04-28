Sections
Two dead, one injured in Govandi over setting up a sabeel

Two dead, one injured in Govandi over setting up a sabeel

Shivaji Nagar police have booked sic persons and arrested two for a clash over setting up a sabeel in Govandi area. The dispute led to killing of two persons and severely injuring one in the densely...

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 18:41 IST

By Pratik Salunke,

Shivaji Nagar police have booked sic persons and arrested two for a clash over setting up a sabeel in Govandi area. The dispute led to killing of two persons and severely injuring one in the densely populated Shivaji Nagar slums on Monday evening.

According to police, the deceased are identified Rajjab Shamsherali Khan, 23, Premsingh Virendra Singh, 25. One Mohamedali Khan, 20, has been severely injured.

Investigations revealed that the groups clashed over setting up sabeel, stalls which are especially set up to provide water in the holy month of Ramadan. Both the groups intended to set up stalls in the area which led to the dispute, police said. “The injured were attacked using swords, sharp weapons, choppers and axe on their face and neck,” said a police officer.

Investigations revealed that the groups have been at loggerheads since 2019 and there have been frequent skirmishes between them.



The profusely bleeding trio was taken to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar where two persons were declared dead on arrival. The police have booked six persons from the group which attacked Rajjab, Premsingh and Mohamedali and have arrested two.

“We are looking out for four more persons,” said the officer. The police have registered a case under several sections for murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and defying the lockdown rules.

