Two held for snatching mobile phone at Marine Drive

Three constables on Friday arrested two thieves who snatched a mobile phone from a 28-year-old man, after chasing the accused for more than a kilometre at Marine Drive.

Vinod Kharvi was taking a selfie at the Marine drive promenade when the accused, identified as Suraj Tiwari, 22, and Adnan Shaikh, 25,both residents of Worli, went close to Kharvi on their bike, slapped him and snatched his mobile phone, said Marine Drive police.

Constable P Bhoye, who was on patrolling duty, heard Kharvi’s shout for help and chased the two accused on his bike. “Bhoye also alerted two of his colleagues who were on duty near Mafatlal Club and they arranged for a roadblock immediately and arrested the accused,” said an officer from Marine Drive police station.

Mrityunjay Hiremath, senior inspector from Marine Drive police station, said, “Shaikh has a criminal history, and cases of theft and robbery have been registered against him at Worli and Sion police station. We have booked them under section 392 [punishment for robbery] and 34 [common intention] of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”