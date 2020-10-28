Two men abduct businessman, rob him at knifepoint in Mumbai

Bandra police is looking out for two people who kidnapped a 35-year-old Byculla businessman at knifepoint from Bandra (West) and robbed gold ornaments and cash worth ₹1.69 lakh on Wednesday.

The complainant, Naresh Haran, who runs a spare vehicle parts business in Grant Road, in his statement said that was waiting for an autorickshaw near Jarimari temple in Bandra around 4pm when the incident took place. An autorickshaw came near him and the two accused got out of the vehicle with knife in hand. They asked Haran to board the autorickshaw and directed the driver to head towards Andheri. The accused threatened to kill Haran if he did not hand over his valuables, said Bandra police officers.

A police officer said, “The two took him to Andheri via Milan subway. Then they stopped the autorickshaw near an ATM and asked him to withdraw all the money from his account. The accused later dropped him somewhere in Andheri (West) and escaped.”

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the two unidentified men under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 362 (abduction), 367 (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Bandra police have tracked the autorickshaw which was used in the crime after scanning CCTV footage. The auto driver told the police that the accused had threatened him as well and forced him to follow their instructions.