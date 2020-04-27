Two men accused of attacking Arnab Goswami granted bail

Two men arrested by NM Joshi Marg police for allegedly attacking Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami and his wife were produced in the court and granted bail on cash ₹15000 each. The accused Pratik Kumar Shamsunder Mishra and Arun Dilip Borade, both residents of Sion in Mumbai had attacked Goswami and his wife at midnight on April 22 in Lower Parel area while they were driving home from their studio. Goswami and his wife escaped unhurt in the attack.

“After five days in police custody, both the accused were produced before a magistrate court on Monday and were remanded to judicial custody. We moved a bail application stating that there was no concrete evidence against them. The court then granted them bail after each of them furnished ₹15000 in cash,” said Sunil Pandey, an advocate of the accused.

Both the accused were arrested immediately and were charged under section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint, from the Indian Penal Code) 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal code.

The arrest happened after Goswami filed a police complaint at NM Joshi Marg police station. “Two men on a motorcycle overtook my car and tried to identify who was driving. They then blocked the path of my car with their two-wheeler. The pillion rider hit the right-side driver window several times and after realising that the car windows were up, the pillion rider removed a liquid bottle from his pocket and threw liquid on the driver’s side of the car where I was sitting,” Goswami said in his complaint.

He also said that the attackers were apprehended by Mumbai Police protection team.

In his complaint, Goswami pointed fingers at the Congress and mentioned a tweet by party leader Alka Lamba “just three hours after the attack”.

At the same time, Congress leaders also filed FIR’s against Arnab across the country for pointing fingers at Sonia Gandhi in the Palghar lynching incident. One cased filed at Nagpur was transferred to NM Joshi Marg police station for inquiry. On Monday, Arnab was called for questioning, and to record, his statement, at around 9.30 am. “Inquiry is still going on,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.