Two men booked for attempt to murder in Mumbai

Dahisar police on Thursday booked two men for allegedly trying to extort ₹1,000 from a 21-year-old college student at knife point and attempting to kill him by smashing his head with a paver block when he refused. The victim is currently admitted in Shatabdi Hospital and is out of danger. The accused have not been arrested yet.

The victim, Manish Singh, a resident of Kajupada in Borivli (East), was stopped by the accused —Pravin Uttekar alias Utya and his accomplice — at an isolated spot near Hanuman Tekdi around 1.30am on October 1. The duo allegedly demanded ₹1,000 from Singh at knife point and when he refused, the accused started abusing him. Uttekar picked up a paver block and hit Singh on his head, said Dahisar police.

Singh was later taken to the hospital, where the police recorded his statement. A case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 263 (erasure of mark denoting that stamp has been used), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 37 (1)(C) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

MM Mujawar, senior inspector, Dahisar police station, said, “We are investigating the case.”