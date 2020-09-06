Two men including a cop arrested for assault and robbery in Mumbai

Two persons including a 40-year-old police constable were arrested by Mulund police for assaulting and robbing an Indian Railways official on Friday.

According to Mulund police, constable Anil Chintamani Supe and his friends including 37-year-old Rohan Rajendra Mahadik, an Indian Railways official, had organised a party at an under-construction building site at PK Road in Mulund.

Supe and Mahadik in an inebriated state had an argument over ₹5,000 which led to Supe hitting Mahadik. Supe’s other friends — Sahil Muchhalu, Kishor Gaikwad and Jay Jadhav alias Deva — joined him and assaulted Mahadik with wooden sticks. Supe then forcibly took ₹5,000 from Mahadik’s pocket, said police officers.

Mahadik later approached Mulund police station. “We registered an offence under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Supe and Gaikwad. Muchhalu and Deva are still wanted in this case,” said an officer.