Two more officers die of Covid-19, Mumbai police toll rises to 62

In Mumbai, so far around 4,500 policemen have been infected by coronavirus. Most of them have recovered and many of them even resumed work

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 14:26 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Two police officers from the city police force succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday, taking Mumbai police’s pandemic fatalities to 62.

Police inspector Vishwanath Tambe, 54, of Mulund police station died on Thursday morning. He was holding charge of administration at the police station. “Tambe had some co-morbidities and succumbed to the virus during treatment,” confirmed additional commissioner of police (East region), Lakhmi Gautam.

The other police officer who lost his life to coronavirus was also from the east region police. Thirty-five-year-old police sub-inspector Vinayak Babar from Deonar police station died of the virus early in the morning.

Babar had undergone tests after he developed some Covid symptoms. On August 9, his test result came out positive for the virus. He was admitted to Dr DY Patil hospital in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, for treatment.



As his condition deteriorated, Babar was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) on Wednesday. During treatment, he succumbed to the disease at around 4am on Thursday.

“Babar was an active, and a very good detection officer. The entire police station is shocked as he was so young,” said assistant commissioner of police (Deonar division), Vishwapal Bhujbal.

A native of Pune’s Purander district, Babar was a resident of Kamothe, Navi Mumbai. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. His parents live with his brother’s family in Pune.

In Mumbai police force, so far around 4,500 policemen have got infected by coronavirus. Most of them have recovered and many of them even resumed work.

In Maharashtra, till date, 12,877 policemen from various units have tested positive for Covid-19 and 131 of them have succumbed to the disease. Of the total infected personnel in khaki, 10,491 have recovered and only 2,255 cops are active Covid patients and undergoing treatment.

