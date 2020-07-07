Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Two WR staff die after being hit by train

Two WR staff die after being hit by train

Two Western Railway employees were run over by a local train, between Khar and Bandra railway stations, on Monday midnight. The two employees, a permanent way inspector (PWI)...

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:38 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

Two Western Railway employees were run over by a local train, between Khar and Bandra railway stations, on Monday midnight.

The two employees, a permanent way inspector (PWI) Rajkumar Sharma and trackman Nagesh Sawant were run over while trying to cross the railway tracks.

Railway officials believe that it was an error of judgment on the part of the railway employees. “They thought they were sitting adjacent to the railway tracks. As it was raining heavily and with low visibility, they could not judge that they were sitting on the tracks. The injured were taken to Bhabha Hospital,” said a Western Railway official.

The motorman, Jeevan Kanojia, in his statement, said that he tried to alert the victims who were crossing the tracks by honking. “The local train was on the fast railway line and was running at the speed of 75-80 kmph. As it was raining heavily, I was constantly blowing the whistle. However, later, I saw them sitting on the tracks. I had applied emergency brakes too, but they continued sitting on the tracks. I alerted the guard of the train and immediately moved the injured to the hospital,” said Kanojia, in his statement.



The Western Railway stated that both had head injuries and were declared dead at the hospital. “They had sustained severe head injuries. The unfortunate incident will be dealt as run over on duty and suitable compensation and other benefits will be provided to their families as per the law,” read a statement by Western Railway.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

1.2 million snakebite deaths in India from 2000 to 2019: Study
Jul 08, 2020 01:04 IST
State to fill 10,000 vacant posts of police constables
Jul 08, 2020 01:03 IST
JeM operative held in Pulwama attack case
Jul 08, 2020 00:59 IST
First woman moves Supreme Court over triple talaq law
Jul 08, 2020 01:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.