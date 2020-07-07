Two WR staff die after being hit by train

Two Western Railway employees were run over by a local train, between Khar and Bandra railway stations, on Monday midnight.

The two employees, a permanent way inspector (PWI) Rajkumar Sharma and trackman Nagesh Sawant were run over while trying to cross the railway tracks.

Railway officials believe that it was an error of judgment on the part of the railway employees. “They thought they were sitting adjacent to the railway tracks. As it was raining heavily and with low visibility, they could not judge that they were sitting on the tracks. The injured were taken to Bhabha Hospital,” said a Western Railway official.

The motorman, Jeevan Kanojia, in his statement, said that he tried to alert the victims who were crossing the tracks by honking. “The local train was on the fast railway line and was running at the speed of 75-80 kmph. As it was raining heavily, I was constantly blowing the whistle. However, later, I saw them sitting on the tracks. I had applied emergency brakes too, but they continued sitting on the tracks. I alerted the guard of the train and immediately moved the injured to the hospital,” said Kanojia, in his statement.

The Western Railway stated that both had head injuries and were declared dead at the hospital. “They had sustained severe head injuries. The unfortunate incident will be dealt as run over on duty and suitable compensation and other benefits will be provided to their families as per the law,” read a statement by Western Railway.