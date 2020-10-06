Uber provides pooling option for Mumbai commuters to common workplace

Mobile application-based cab service Uber introduced two new commuting options for working professionals in the city on Tuesday.

The commuting options that can be selected by the passengers include employee group rides that will enable employees working in the same company to book rides to work.

The employees working in the same company will have to make a work-from-home account with Uber and register with it. They will then be able to access and travel with other employees residing nearby.

In the second option, a company will be able to reserve a dedicated fleet of vehicles for the company employees and customers.

“By leveraging technology and adapting our platform to meet the evolving needs of businesses, we want to support millions of Indians returning to their workplaces. As our cities begin to open, our new commute services will equip corporations to offer their employees and customers convenient and cost-efficient solutions.’’ said Arjun Nohwar, director, Uber for Business.