Coronavirus Outbreak
Mumbai News

Minister Uday Samant who visited all Maharashtra universities tests Covid positive

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant had just completed a statewide tour of universities to review preparations for final year examination to start from early October

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 13:13 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Higher education minister Uday Samant announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has tested Covid positive (HT File)

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant tested positive for Covid-19. He is the 16th member of Uddhav Thackeray’s council of ministers to be infected with the highly contagious disease.

Samant is minister of higher and technical education.

“On getting the initial symptoms of Covid 19, I got myself tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I am observing home quarantine as of now,” Samant said on Twitter.

He has recently held a statewide tour and visited all the universities to review their preparations for final year examinations of professional and non-professional courses expected to start from October first week.

Also Read: In Maharashtra, nu`mber of active Covid-19 cases continues to reduce

Earlier, 10 cabinet and five junior ministers were infected with it. They were urban development minister Eknath Shinde, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, rural development minister Hasan Mushrif, energy minister Nitin Raut, PWD minister Ashok Chavan, fisheries minister Aslam Shaikh, housing minister Jitendra Awhad, social justice minister Dhananjay Munde, cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil, dairy development minister Sunil Kedar, minister of state for school education Bachchu Kadu, minister of state for revenue Abdul Sattar, minister of state for environment Sanjay Bansode, minister of state for social justice Vishwajeet Kadam, minister of state for higher and technical education Prajakt Tanpure.

State chief secretary Sanjay Kumar too had tested positive last week and is under self-isolation.

