Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Uddhav Thackeray lauds people after dip in Covid-19 cases, stresses on vigilant festival celebrations

Uddhav Thackeray lauds people after dip in Covid-19 cases, stresses on vigilant festival celebrations

Uddhav Thackeray had said that while no restrictions have been placed on Mumbai against crackers, he urged the people to avoid bursting crackers in public places.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 16:12 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged the people of Mumbai to remain vigilant during festival times. (HT Photo)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday praised the people of the state after the recent decline in the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), saying the infections have fallen due to the “discipline and determination of people.”

Thackeray, at the same time, warned that not wearing masks in public will attract fine and noted that “if one Covid-19 infected person doesn’t wear a mask, he can infect 400 people.”

With 3,959 new Covid-19 cases and 150 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, total cases in Maharashtra stand at 1,714,273 with 99,151 active cases. The state’s death toll is at 45,155 so far.

Following recent announcements by some states in the country to ban firecrackers ahead and on the festival of Diwali, Thackeray said that while no such contingency has been imposed in Maharashtra, people must not burst them in public places and practice restraint. “We can ban firecrackers but we can avoid bursting firecrackers through self-discipline,” he said while speaking to reporters.



“Whatever we have achieved (in controlling Covid-19) will go away in four days due to pollution through crackers,” he added and also pointed out that Covid-19 cases have gone up in the national capital of Delhi due to pollution.

Thackeray also urged the people of Mumbai to remain vigilant. He stressed that the 15 days that follow Diwali are most crucial in the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

Plans and guidelines to reopen temples and places of worship would be drafted after Diwali, Thackeray also said. In his response to criticisms over not reopening temples, he said that the people criticising him will not share responsibilities “if something happens.”

He also added that it is his responsibility to tread cautiously regarding the issue. “I’m criticised for not stepping out of the house. But I’m at home and bringing investments to bring Maharashtra back on progress path,” he added.

Talks to resume local train services are currently in progress, the chief minister said. He also acknowledged that railways minister Piyush Goyal has been cooperating with him regarding the matter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Nov 08, 2020 14:17 IST
What happens if President Trump refuses to leave office?
Nov 08, 2020 16:01 IST
Places of worship to reopen soon in Maharashtra
Nov 08, 2020 16:05 IST
3 soldiers and BSF constable killed, 2 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Machil
Nov 08, 2020 16:00 IST

latest news

JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020 declared at josaa.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
Nov 08, 2020 16:05 IST
She had a dream, says family of Kerala doctor who died in US
Nov 08, 2020 16:03 IST
Pollard names the ‘smarter Pandya’ between Hardik and Krunal
Nov 08, 2020 16:02 IST
Aung San Suu Kyi’s party set to win Myanmar vote with weak opposition
Nov 08, 2020 15:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.