Uddhav Thackeray puts Maharashtra officials on maximum alert against new virus strain

Passengers from the UK arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday.The aviation ministry had on Monday announced suspension of all flights from UK to India from December 23 to December 31. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed the state administration to be on maximum alert to prevent the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 found in the United Kingdom (UK) and some other countries. On Tuesday, the state government put passengers coming from South Africa on the watchlist, apart from Europe and Middle East, who will be put in mandatory institutional quarantine facilities for 14 days.

City and district administrations have been asked to keep Covid-19 facilities ready and ramp up testing. District collectors have been given powers to impose night curfew to curb revelries, considering the end of the year. They, however, have to take prior permission from the state government. It has also issued an alert to all airports and seaports about the possible threat of the strain’s spread.

Thackeray also directed the state administration to make wearing of masks mandatory and penalise those violating the rule. The directives were issued in a meeting called to review precautionary measures, considering a mutation of Sars-Cov-2, the virus causing Covid-19, found in Britain, believed to spread faster than previous strains.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra crossed the 1.9 million mark for Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. Its tally stood at 1,902,458. The toll reached 48,876 as 75 casualties were reported. Of them, 42 were in the past 48 hours, 16 were in the last week and the remaining 17 deaths were from the period of before last week, the health officials said.

As the state is recording fewer cases, it is taking more days to complete 100,000 cases. From 1.8 million to 1.9 million cases, it took only 26 days, a significant increase from the eight days to go from 1.4 million to 1.5 million, showed state data.

“In the backdrop of discovery of a mutant virus, we cannot take the risk of being negligent. It is found that the mutant is spreading much faster than previous strains. Considering this, the state administration will have to be more vigilant. You will have to do more hard work. Ensure adequate supply of oxygen, ventilators and medicines. Develop isolation and quarantine facilities and be prepared keeping in mind the fast spreading variant,” the chief minister directed the officials in a meeting attended by all the divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners, police officials and senior officials from various departments.

He asked the state task-force to study if there is any genetic mutation and change in Covid treatment protocol, considering the mutant virus. He also asked local bodies to contact those having comorbidities in their jurisdiction and ask them to take all the necessary precautions.

The chief minister further directed to coordinate with other states such as Delhi and others to ensure that any international travellers entering Maharashtra from any other state can be traced.

“Masks are playing a significant role in protecting a person from Covid-19 infection, be it the old strain or the new mutant. Hence, wearing of masks should be made mandatory and those found not violating the protocol should be penalised,” Thackeray said.

Maharashtra has been maintaining a low number of Covid-19 cases for almost two months. It has been 18 consecutive days since the state is reporting fewer than 5,000 cases.

The active cases in the state have further reduced to 58,376 and its percentage against the total number of patients reached 3.06% till date.