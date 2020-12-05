Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Uddhav Thackeray to review Mumbai-Nagpur expressway work

Uddhav Thackeray to review Mumbai-Nagpur expressway work

The expressway connecting the two capitals of Maharashtra will reduce the travel time between the cities to around 8 hours, say officials.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 11:10 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The Mumbai-Nagpur expressway is likely to be fully operational by May 2022. (Courtesy Livemint)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit the cities of Amravati and Aurangabad today to review the ongoing work for Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi corridor, a new expressway expected to cut down the travel time between the two cities to eight hours from the nearly 18 hours it currently takes.

The 701 km ambitious expressway is expected to be fully operational by May 1, 2022, connecting the State’s capital with its second capital at a total project cost of around Rs 55,000 crore.

Back in 2017, the land acquisition for the project was opposed by farmers across 10 districts. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, which is executing the project, has said that the entire land acquisition process has now been completed smoothly.

Also Read: Mumbai is Hindi film industry’s heart and soul: IMPPA in letter to Uddhav Thackeray

The expressway will connect 10 districts, 26 talukas and 392 villages between Mumbai and Nagpur. With 24 interchanges, it will also connect many tourism locations like Lonar lake, Ajantha-Ellora caves, Pench National Park, Shegaon, Sevagram, Shirdi, Bibi Ka Maqbara and Daulatabad.

The project, which has been delayed due to coronavirus induced lockdown, also includes development of 20 townships and nodes along the route of the expressway.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Dec 05, 2020 09:52 IST
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
Dec 05, 2020 11:03 IST
LIVE: Union ministers meet PM Modi ahead of 5th round of talks with farmers
Dec 05, 2020 11:21 IST
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 96 lakh mark with 36,652 new cases in last 24 hours
Dec 05, 2020 10:04 IST

latest news

Jharkhand, the only remaining state, accepts Centre’s Rs 1.1L cr borrowing option
Dec 05, 2020 11:18 IST
Uddhav Thackeray to review Mumbai-Nagpur expressway work
Dec 05, 2020 11:10 IST
Functional Bengal school building demolished, administration clueless
Dec 05, 2020 11:10 IST
Comic series chronicling India’s maritime heritage launched on Navy Day
Dec 05, 2020 11:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.