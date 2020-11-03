UG medical, dental admissions in Maharashtra to begin on Nov 6; students to only submit documents at the time of registration

Admissions to undergraduate (UG) medical and dental seats in Maharashtra are likely to begin on November 6, as prescribed by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) recently. However, due to the confusion over the implementation of the Maratha quota at present, the state has decided to ask students to only submit documents at the time of registration. The verification of documents will be done at the time of admission.

“We will start the registration process soon and the schedule for the same will be uploaded by the state common entrance test (CET) cell at the earliest. This year we will verify all documents submitted by students at the time of admission,” said TP Lahane, director, state Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

Every year, students who apply for UG medical and dental seats submit all necessary documents at the time of registration, especially those who are applying for seats under various quotas, that at present constitutes around 62% of total seats. The fact that this process will be conducted once seats are allotted to students has not gone down well with students, as well as their parents.

“Every year, many students don’t get considered for quota seats as they don’t have the required documents. They get rejected even before the admissions begin. If the state plans to conduct this process once seats are allocated, it will lead to unnecessary confusion at the time of admission,” said Ruiee Kapoor, parent and activist.

The state CET cell will be releasing the admission schedule for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses within the next two days.