Sections
Home / Mumbai News / UGC decision on final exams not binding on Maharashtra universities: State

UGC decision on final exams not binding on Maharashtra universities: State

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday took a stand before the Bombay high court (HC), stating that the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on July 6,...

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:40 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday took a stand before the Bombay high court (HC), stating that the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on July 6, instructing universities to hold final-semester examinations by September-end, were not binding on the state or universities in Maharashtra.

Under section 12 of the UGC Act, 1956, the commission is bound to consult “universities or other bodies concerned” before taking any steps or decisions for promotion of university education and maintenance of standards of teaching, examination, and research in universities, said the affidavit filed by Dr Dhanaraj Mane, director of higher education, Maharashtra.

The term “other bodies concerned” is not defined under the UGC Act but under the current Covid-19 situation, the term will definitely include the disaster management authority or the state government, Mane pointed out, adding that UGC has not consulted either of them or the universities before issuing exam guidelines.

“ UGC has not at all consulted the state government while deciding to hold the examinations, and therefore, the decision is ‘void ab-initio’ and not binding on the universities or the state government,” the affidavit adds.



The affidavit was filed in reply to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Dhananjay Kulkarni, challenging a government resolution (GR) issued by the higher education department on June 19 to not permit holding of final-semester examinations of professional as well as non-professional courses in Maharashtra.

The affidavit states that it was a conscious decision taken in a meeting before the disaster management authority, in the backdrop of the unprecedented situation created by Covid-19 pandemic.

Adding that holding final-semester examinations in the current scenario will be highly dangerous for all stakeholders, the affidavit states that after the introduction of the semester pattern, the importance of final examinations has been reduced, as compared to the annual examinations which used to be held earlier.

“The semester system has brought about a sea change, in not only the manner in which educational courses are conducted, but also the manner in which the performance of every student is evaluated and assessed,” states the affidavit, adding, “Now, the final-semester examination is like any other semester examination, and does not carry the decisive value which a final-year examination used to carry in the erstwhile education system.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Highest single-day spike in Panchkula
Jul 16, 2020 01:24 IST
Maha success in CBSE Class 10 exams
Jul 16, 2020 01:26 IST
Plans on for FYJC admissions
Jul 16, 2020 01:20 IST
Tough task ahead for state board students
Jul 16, 2020 01:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.