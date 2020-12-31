UK flight ban: DGCA to frame rescheduling, refunding norms

In the wake of the new strain of coronavirus emerging in the UK, Indian civil aviation ministry on December 21, announced flight suspension on routes from December 22 till December 31. (AFP)

With India extending the suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom (UK) by another week, in the wake of a new variant of Covid-19 virus, the aviation regulator- Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is now considering new norms for rescheduling and cancellation of flights, as many fliers have been forced to either cancel or postpone their flights.

Arun Kumar, director-general of DGCA said that the regulator will look into the flight cancellations and rescheduling caused due to extension of temporary flight suspension on UK routes.

The circular issued by the DGCA on Wednesday read, “...the complement authority has further extended the temporary suspension of flights to/from the United Kingdom till January 7, 2021. However, this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.”

However, such suspension of flights has caused trouble to the passengers throughout this year. Many of the passengers who were booked to fly to various domestic and international destinations are yet to receive their refund from the airlines. These include mainly the ones who were to fly by Air India. To add to the situation, the latest flight suspension has also troubled travellers; be it the ones stranded in the UK or the ones who were to depart from India to the affected countries in the UK.

“The airlines had rescheduled flight to the first week of January, when the government announced flight suspension till December 31. However, with the further suspension to UK routes, the airlines again seem to be unclear on their refund/ rescheduling policy,” said a Pune-based businessman whose son is stranded in Birmingham.