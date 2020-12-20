Ulhasnagar: Transgenders display their creative genius

More than 80 transgenders from Mumbai, Pune and Thane participated in a fashion show for the third gender in Ulhasnagar on Friday evening.

The show also had several other cultural events along with felicitation of those transgenders who helped people during the pandemic. The show titled Equality was organised by a local NGO, Vanya Foundation, that claimed to spread joy among the people who had a tough time surviving the pandemic.

Gigs, fashion show, dance performances and singing talents were showcased by the people of this community.

The secretary of Vanya Foundation, Rekha Thakur, said, “The community has faced so many issues that are unheard and not solved by any authority in the city during the pandemic. Those who had savings helped the others to survive. The show was held to give some peace to these people who have so much talent.”

Third genders are mostly dependent on begging or money they earn from people on any auspicious occasion. Their earnings are affected while no one supported them for food.

Veena Kene, 28, a Vitthalwadi resident said, “For nine months, we suffered due to lack of food or money. No one thought about our wellbeing. We heard about the show and decided to give it a go. It was good to forget our worries for some time.”

She added that they have realised that their traditional means of earning will no longer be fruitful. “Through the event, we also explored new means of earnings by meeting people from different fields,” she added.