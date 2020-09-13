Uncertainty over partial reopening of schools in Maharashtra amid Covid-19 crisis

Though the Centre had on September 8 released guidelines to start schools for students from Class 9 to Class 12 from September 21, parents and teachers in Maharashtra are yet to get clarity on the issue as the state government and education department have not made any official announcement on it.

Over the past few days, the state education department has held several discussions with all the stakeholders, including school managements, teachers and parents along with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to get their views on the physical reopening of schools.

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad did not respond to calls and messages.

However, an official from the state education department said, “The popular opinion seems to be against the physical reopening of schools anytime soon. With the rising (Covid-19) cases in the state, there seems to be a lot of risk involved in reopening schools. However, the government’s decision is awaited.” The official added that the plan to reopen schools only post-Diwali break is also being considered.

The guidelines released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for partial reopening of schools stated that only those schools which are outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen for Class 9 to Class 12. The guidelines further stated that before resuming classes, schools have to be sanitised and seating arrangements have to be based on social distancing norms. Anyone who develops symptoms in the school has to be isolated, and in the case of students, the school would have to immediately inform their parents.

Recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered the sanitisation of all its schools which were used as quarantine facilities and were later handed back to the civic body. Similarly, other schools were asked to ensure basic cleaning of classrooms and school premises.

Teachers, however, said that starting schools, especially in places like Mumbai where the number of cases is growing every day, is not a good idea.

Rajesh Pandya, a teacher at Fatima Devi English High School, Malad, said, “Most teachers in Mumbai travel by the train and even if they follow the 50% attendance rule as suggested in the central government circular, it is not possible to do so. Several teachers from private schools have not even got their full salaries for the past few months. They won’t be able to afford transport on a daily basis.”