Undertrial in Arthur Road prison tests positive for Covid-19; first case in state jails

Maharashtra reported its first Covid-19 case in a prison on Wednesday as an undertrial lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail tested positive for the disease. This comes a day after the Bombay high court (HC) asked the state government if there was any Covid-19 infection in Arthur Road jail while hearing a plea filed by Hemant Bhatt, an accused in ₹13,500-crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank, who sought interim bail in view of the pandemic.

The 47-year-old inmate tested positive for the virus after he suffered a paralytic attack on May 2, following fever since April 30, and was admitted to JJ Hospital. The undertrial was in the jail since April 2019 and was facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. Deepak Pandey, inspector general of the prison, confirmed the development.

According to JJ Hospital records, the patient was admitted at 1.55pm on May 2. A swab test was taken and his results came positive on May 5, said police sources.

“A team of officials from JJ Hospital visited Arthur Road jail and took swabs of 150 people including inmates and jail staff. The reports are expected on Thursday,” said Pandey.

The development was a surprise to the jail authorities as no new prisoners were admitted into the prison since the first week of April to avoid overcrowding in the prison. Arthur Road prison, which has a capacity to house 800 prisoners, currently has about 2,700 prisoners.

The jail authorities have started the containment process, said a police officer. “The incident comes as a surprise to many as lockdown rules were being strictly followed by the staff who stay within the premises. The possibility of the disease entering the prison through BMC cleaning staff, sanitisation workers, or essential services workers cannot be ruled out,” added the officer.

Meanwhile, two jail staff, who were staying at a guest house near Byculla jail, tested positive on Tuesday. The jail staff had taken an inmate to JJ Hospital. “The two jail staff have tested positive and have been quarantined. Once a staff member goes out of the jail premises, we do not let them in without a medical certificate. We are taking all safety measures,” said Pandey.

