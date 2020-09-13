Union defence minister Rajnath Singh speaks to Navy veteran, says attack by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai ‘deplorable and unacceptable’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday spoke to Madan Sharma, the retired naval officer who was attacked by six Shiv Sena workers, including a shakha pramukh in Mumbai’s Kandivli (East) area on Friday after he allegedly shared a cartoon mocking Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray.

Singh in a tweet said that such attacks on former servicemen were “unacceptable” and “deplorable”.

“Spoke to retired naval officer, Shri Madan Sharma who was attacked by hooligans in Mumbai and enquired about his health. Such attacks on Ex-Servicemen is completely unacceptable and deplorable. I wish Madanji a speedy recovery (sic),” the defence minister tweeted on Saturday.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the attack on Sharma and termed the incident as “state-sponsored terrorism”. Fadnavis appealed to Thackeray to put an end to the “goonda raj” in the state.

Fadnavis, who was in Ara, Bihar, to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the polls in Bihar, said, “What happened very wrong and was a kind of state-sponsored terror situation. I called upon Uddhav ji through my tweet to stop goonda raj. After we created pressure, the six accused were arrested but it [the arrest] was symbolic as they were released in 10 minutes.”

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by leader of Opposition in legislative Council Pravin Darekar, held protests in Mumbai over the attack by the Sena workers.

Darekar and BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Atul Bhatkhalkar demanded that the accused who were released on bail, should be booked under sections 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons and means), 452 and 450 (house-trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which are non-bailable offences.

“Sena shakha pramukh and workers mercilessly beat up Sharma. The accused were released on bail. The police should have booked them under the sections for trespassing and causing harm and for using dangerous weapons. We have been assured by the joint commissioner of police that these sections will be included after investigations. If they do not incorporate it, our protest will continue,” Darekar told reporters.

Denying any political interference in the case, joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil, who visited the protest site, said the bail was granted to the accused in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders chose to maintain silence on the issue.