Arrest Anurag Kashyap for sexual harassment, minister Ramdas Athawale to Governor

Earlier this month, an actor had alleged that Kashyap had harassed her around the time he was making one of his films and threatened to sit on hunger strike if the filmmaker was not arrested.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 01:26 IST

By Naresh Kamath, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with Union minister Ramdas Athawale. (@RamdasAthawale/Twitter Photo )

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has demanded the arrest of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual harassment by an actor. Athawale, who heads the Republican Party of India (RPI), met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with the actor and requested the latter to ask the Maharashtra government to take action against Kashyap.

Kashyap has denied all the allegations, calling them an attempt to silence his political critique of the central government.

The actor told Koshyari that said she had put her career at stake and sought justice against the harassment that she was subjected to by Kashyap.

 



“I am giving an ultimatum of seven days to the state government to arrest Kashyap or else the RPI will start an agitation. The police is going slow on the investigation,” said Athawale, adding that he believed that Kashyap was guilty and hence he would also submit a memorandum to state home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking urgent action against the filmmaker.

The Union minister also demanded security for the actor and claimed that she could face an attack as she came forward to lodge the complaint against the filmmaker.

Earlier this month, the actor had alleged that Kashyap had harassed her around the time he was making one of his films and threatened to sit on hunger strike if the filmmaker was not arrested.

