Home / Mumbai News / Union minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for Covid-19

Union minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for Covid-19

Athawale had held a press conference on Monday where he had inducted actor Payal Ghosh in the RPI-A; both were photographed without their masks

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 14:04 IST

By Naresh Kamath, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Union minister Ramdas Athawale. (HT Photo)

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Bombay hospital, his party informed on Tuesday.

According to Mayur Borkar, the PRO of Republican Party of India (Athawale) (RPI-A), his results were released on Tuesday morning. “Athawale has tested positive and is now admitted in Bombay Hospital,” he said.

Incidentally, Athawale had held a press conference on Monday where he had inducted actor Payal Ghosh in the RPI-A.

Also Read: Actor Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale’s RPI; appointed vice president of women wing

Though Athawale wore a mask, it did not cover his nose. Both Athawale and Ghosh were photographed standing with other people without their face masks.

In February, Athawale grabbed eyeballs when a video of him chanting ‘Go Corona Go’ along with Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks went viral.

