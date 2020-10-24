Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / University of Mumbai declares results of 20 exams

University of Mumbai declares results of 20 exams

The University of Mumbai (MU) announced the results of 20 regular and backlog/allowed to keep term (ATKT) exams for the 2019-20 academic year on Friday, less than a month after the...

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:35 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

The University of Mumbai (MU) announced the results of 20 regular and backlog/allowed to keep term (ATKT) exams for the 2019-20 academic year on Friday, less than a month after the tests concluded.

As per information shared by the university, results of the third-year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) (semester 5) stands at 94.36%, after more than 22,000 students cleared the exam.

Other results announced include those for Bachelor in Pharmacy (BPharm) semester 7 (choice-based), third-year Bachelor in Arts (Culinary Arts) semester 5 and 6, BPharm semesters 7 and 8, TYBCom Transport Management semester 5, TYBCom Financial Management semester 5 and BSc Aviation semester 5 among others.

“The process of uploading marks on the portal by the colleges is underway and the university is trying its best to get the results of the remaining examinations expeditiously,” said the Vinod Patil, director of board of examination and evaluation, MU.

“Thanks to the work and cooperation of the college principals, teaching and non-teaching staff, it has been possible to announce results in such great time. We hope the same enthusiasm and efficiency will continue in the future,” said TA Shiware, who was invited by MU to help with the examination and evaluation process.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Won’t hoist tricolour until J&K flag is allowed: Mehbooba Mufti
Oct 24, 2020 00:25 IST
In Biden’s outreach to Indian Americans, a clear reference to Chinese aggression and Pak
Oct 23, 2020 23:22 IST
FATF keeps Pakistan off blacklist for now, warns that it can’t take forever
Oct 23, 2020 22:13 IST
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Boult, Bumrah demolish CSK, MI win by 10 wickets
Oct 23, 2020 23:01 IST

latest news

Astrazeneca cleared by US regulators to resume vaccine trial
Oct 24, 2020 01:55 IST
Cher’s ‘I’m here’ tweet sparks hilarious trend on Twitter
Oct 24, 2020 01:42 IST
IPL 2020, KKR vs DC Preview: DC look to seal play-off berth against KKR
Oct 24, 2020 01:04 IST
Ad-ding to the new normal: restarting life in the post-Covid 19 world!
Oct 24, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.