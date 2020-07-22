University of Mumbai releases admission schedule for UG degree courses

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Tuesday released the admission schedule for undergraduate degree courses, less than a week after the last of the Class 12 results were announced.

Keeping in mind the current situation, the university has asked students to submit a declaration form along with their pre-admission registration form to the allotted college in order to confirm their admissions. The colleges, in turn, have been asked to give provisional admission to students and confirm the same after the applicant submits a hard copy of the mark-sheet and all other necessary documents later.

“All colleges shall provide an online system in order to avoid the physical presence of students. Colleges in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar, where an online system is difficult to implement, can ask students to visit the college campus, provided they ensure social distancing norms are adhered to,” said a statement released by the university on Tuesday.

While the pre-admission registration process is already underway, applicants have till August 4 to complete this process, following which the first merit list will be announced at 7pm.

While the university is positive that admissions will be conducted smoothly, colleges are worried about the chaos that will ensue once students start submitting hard copies of original documents for admission confirmation. “Every year, several students don’t get admission in quotas because they don’t have appropriate documents to support themselves. This year, if we give provisional admission without checking documents, many students might end up losing the seat when they finally have to submit documents. The university needs to address this problem,” said the principal of a suburban college.

University officials, however, said that such problems can be avoided if colleges take extra care while proofing documents submitted online. “Students, for the time being, can complete the entire admissions process online, which includes submission of a scanned copy of all necessary documents. Colleges need to be extra careful about screening documents and accepting fees online before giving provisional admission to the student. The submission of hard copies later will be a simple procedure,” said an official from MU.

*Sale of admission forms (colleges to make it available online): July 24 to August 4

*Pre-admission online forms: July 22 to August 4 (up to 1pm)

*Submission of admission forms along with a copy of pre-admission form (in-house and minority quota admissions to be completed in this period): July 27 to August 4

*First merit list: August 4 (7pm)

*Verification of documents and payment of fees: August 5 to August 10 (up to 3pm)

*Second merit list: August 10 (7pm)

*Verification of documents and payment of fees: August 11 to August 17 (up to 3pm)

*Third merit list: August 17 (7pm)

*Verification of documents and payment of fees: August 18 to August 21(up to 3pm)

Link for online pre-admission registration is available on mum.digitaluniversity.ac