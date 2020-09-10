University of Mumbai releases final-year exam dates; to be conducted online in multiple choice format starting September 15

Almost two weeks after the Supreme Court (SC) clarified that final-year students can only be promoted based on examination results, the University of Mumbai (MU) on Wednesday released an official circular detailing the examination dates and format.

Addressed to all affiliated colleges, the varsity has clarified that all exams will be conducted online in multiple choice question (MCQ) format and only in special cases where students have not been able to appear for exams online will they be allowed to appear for offline exams.

In the circular, MU has stated that practical and theory exams for repeater candidates will begin from September 15 and 25, respectively, whereas fresh candidates will appear for exams from October 1 to 17. Colleges have been asked to share a sample paper and question bank with students, and conduct a mock test online in the new format for all their students before the final exams begin.

“As discussed earlier, online exams will be in MCQ format and students will have one hour to appear for 50 marks in each subject. These 50 marks will then be converted into the 75/80/100 marks as prescribed by each subject. Only handicap students will be allowed an extra 20 minutes for the same paper and will also have the option of choosing a writer for the examination,” said an MU spokesperson.

He added that colleges have also been asked to ensure early assessment of all papers to avoid any further delay in announcement of results. “Answer sheets in the MCQ format will not be eligible for re-evaluation, so results should not take very long,” he said.

For starters, all MU affiliated colleges will have to conduct an online survey of their students to find out where they are residing at present (due to the lockdown), and what gadgets (mobile phone, laptop/desktop) and internet facilities are available to them. This will help them find out how many can conveniently appear for online exams.

“Colleges have also been asked to start a helpline to counsel students and listen to grievances if any,” added the spokesperson.

While MU has clarified its stand on examinations and have left colleges to take forward the process, many heads of institutes are not happy about the convenience with which all onus of exams has been pushed on individual colleges.

“In less than a week, we will have to start practical exams for repeater candidates and by October 1 final exams for fresh candidates. In between all this, each teacher needs to submit 250 MCQ format questions for each subject, set final and mock test question papers, conduct online survey for students, as well as ensure that a helpline is up and running for student queries. The amount of work expected from teachers is unacceptable, that too at a time when they are already busy with online classes for the current batches,” said the principal of a suburban college, on condition of anonymity.

Colleges will have the option of setting their own time table as long as they follow the dates as prescribed by the university. Once all subject marks are submitted by individual colleges to the university, the final results will be announced, states the MU circular.