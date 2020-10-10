Sections
Home / Mumbai News / University of Mumbai’s final-year exams run smoothly; 2.09 lakh students take exams glitch-free

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Amid flak for the manner in which the examinations of its distance learning wing was held and then deferred, the University of Mumbai (MU) has announced that online exams of affiliated colleges are running smoothly.

In a statement released late on Thursday evening, the varsity announced that over the past two days — Wednesday and Thursday — more than 2.09 lakh students appeared for their exams without any glitches.

It further highlighted that of the 1.03 lakh students from arts, commerce and science departments who had registered to appear for the exam, 1.01 lakh students appeared for the exam on Wednesday. Similarly, 1.03 lakh students attempted the examination on Thursday as well, confirmed MU.

“The gap between registered candidates and those who finally appeared for the examination in the last two days is fairly small, and we assure that students who could not appear for exams due to whatever reasons will be given another chance to appear for the exam,” read the statement.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all final-year exams are being conducted online this year. While MU has decided the time frame, exam format and the time per exam in advance, all online exams of the affiliated institutes are being conducted by the institutes themselves.

Most of the 800-odd MU-affiliated colleges started their final-year (summer 2020) exams between October 1 and 7 this year. As per government directives, colleges have to complete examinations before the end of October and results have to be declared by the first week of November.

While exams of MU-affiliated colleges are running glitch-free, examinations of MU’s distance education wing, the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), were marred with errors. In a statement released on Wednesday, MU announced the postponement of all final-year exams for IDOL students. The new timetable is scheduled to commence from October 19.

