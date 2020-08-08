Sections
Home / Mumbai News / University of Mumbai’s move on online classes is haphazard, says teachers’ body

University of Mumbai’s move on online classes is haphazard, says teachers’ body

Days after the University of Mumbai (MU) directed colleges to start the new academic year online for students, a teachers’ organisation in the state has called the move...

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 01:51 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

Days after the University of Mumbai (MU) directed colleges to start the new academic year online for students, a teachers’ organisation in the state has called the move “haphazard and apathetic”.

In a letter addressed to the varsity’s vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar, the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) has highlighted a series of problems that students and teachers of certain colleges are already facing while conducting virtual classes. “Without finding out if students or teachers have the adequate infrastructure to participate in virtual lectures, the recent circular directing colleges to start lectures from August 7 is unfair to the stakeholders of the education system,” said the letter by BUCTU.

Despite repeated attempts, the vice-chancellor was not available for a comment.

HT had reported that MU had informed all its affiliated colleges that with the completion of admissions for all batches, except first-year undergraduate and postgraduate graduate courses, colleges should start online lectures for the new academic year until further notice. “A detailed arrangement of the term for programmes offered under different faculties will be communicated separately,” said the circular released on August 2.



Teachers felt that not there are issues of internet connectivity or lack of smartphones, but the university is also wrong to insist on starting the academic year without clarifying the curriculum. “This decision by the university also goes against the government decision to keep education institutes shut until August 31, and it clearly shows that the university did not take opinions from staff or students before announcing the same,” the letter by BUCTU said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

University of Mumbai reopens pre-admission registration link for UG courses
Aug 08, 2020 02:03 IST
Mumbai’s August average rain covered in just seven days of the month
Aug 08, 2020 01:58 IST
How urban planner’s Spain trip gave Mumbai 1st traffic signal with female figures
Aug 08, 2020 01:56 IST
Change in foreign scholarship scheme to help scores of Scheduled Caste students
Aug 08, 2020 02:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.