University of Mumbai to give ₹56 lakh aid to 15 colleges hit by Cyclone Nisarga

Almost two months after Cyclone Nisarga hit parts of Maharashtra, the University of Mumbai (MU) has decided to extend a helping hand to 15 of its affiliated colleges in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts which have sustained damages owing to the calamity. MU on Friday passed a resolution to aid the colleges during the management council meeting.

“Based on a visit to the said colleges by the Konkan divisional joint director along with programme officers, a special committee has estimated a financial loss of ₹56 lakh to the 15 colleges in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts,” said a statement released by the university.

The circular further said that the amount will be disbursed from the varsity’s disaster management fund and the affected colleges will use the money to purchase administrative and educational essentials, electrical materials and other items lost during the cyclone.

Some of these institutes include Loknete Gopinathji Munde Arts Commerce and Science College at Mandangad, Ratnagiri; Tikambhai Metha College and MPS College of Arts and Science at Mangaon, Raigad; NK Varadkar Arts and RV Belose Commerce College at Dapoli, Ratnagiri and Gokhale Education Institute of Arts, Commerce and Science at Shrivardhan, Raigad.

MU has clarified that the colleges will not get the collective amount, but they will be given money as per the expenses they incur. “The varsity will reimburse the amount once the said colleges submit the bills of the expenses they incurred to repair damages caused by the cyclone,” said Ravindra Kulkarni, pro vice-chancellor, MU.