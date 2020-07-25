Sections
Home / Mumbai News / University of Mumbai to give ₹56 lakh aid to 15 colleges hit by Cyclone Nisarga

University of Mumbai to give ₹56 lakh aid to 15 colleges hit by Cyclone Nisarga

Almost two months after Cyclone Nisarga hit parts of Maharashtra, the University of Mumbai (MU) has decided to extend a helping hand to 15 of its affiliated colleges in Raigad and...

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 02:01 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

Almost two months after Cyclone Nisarga hit parts of Maharashtra, the University of Mumbai (MU) has decided to extend a helping hand to 15 of its affiliated colleges in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts which have sustained damages owing to the calamity. MU on Friday passed a resolution to aid the colleges during the management council meeting.

“Based on a visit to the said colleges by the Konkan divisional joint director along with programme officers, a special committee has estimated a financial loss of ₹56 lakh to the 15 colleges in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts,” said a statement released by the university.

The circular further said that the amount will be disbursed from the varsity’s disaster management fund and the affected colleges will use the money to purchase administrative and educational essentials, electrical materials and other items lost during the cyclone.

Some of these institutes include Loknete Gopinathji Munde Arts Commerce and Science College at Mandangad, Ratnagiri; Tikambhai Metha College and MPS College of Arts and Science at Mangaon, Raigad; NK Varadkar Arts and RV Belose Commerce College at Dapoli, Ratnagiri and Gokhale Education Institute of Arts, Commerce and Science at Shrivardhan, Raigad.



MU has clarified that the colleges will not get the collective amount, but they will be given money as per the expenses they incur. “The varsity will reimburse the amount once the said colleges submit the bills of the expenses they incurred to repair damages caused by the cyclone,” said Ravindra Kulkarni, pro vice-chancellor, MU.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bombay HC says restriction on aged artists at movie, TV sets is ‘discriminatory’
Jul 25, 2020 02:08 IST
IMD revises forecast again, predicts ‘heavy rain’ for Mumbai today
Jul 25, 2020 02:05 IST
University of Mumbai to give ₹56 lakh aid to 15 colleges hit by Cyclone Nisarga
Jul 25, 2020 02:01 IST
Social distancing norms flouted at MD/MS offline counselling at PGIMER
Jul 25, 2020 02:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.