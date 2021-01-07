University of Mumbai waits for local trains to resume before starting classes

Sections
The University of Mumbai (MU) is unlikely to start offline classes before local trains resume, even as colleges under the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) gear up for reopening from January 11.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 00:17 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo,

University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)

“Students will be able to reach their college campuses only when local trains resume regular operations. We will wait till then before instructing colleges to reopen,” said Ravindra Kulkarni, pro-vice-chancellor, MU.

Colleges have switched to online mode of instruction since March last year following the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. In view of this, classes for subjects that are practical-oriented had been deferred to subsequent semesters in the interest of students’ safety.

However, with the lockdown continuing, colleges are yet to chart a plan for these subjects. While some colleges await directions from the university, others are planning to call students in staggered batches for practical classes.

“For our Bachelor of Commerce Information Technology course, we are planning to start calling the students in batches for practical classes starting February,” said Kishore Peshori, principal, MMK College, Bandra.

SPPU, on the other hand, has asked its 800-odd affiliated colleges to begin physical classes for both theory and practical from January 11.

