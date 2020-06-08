Unlock 1: BMC employees with disabilities seek clarity from BMC on being exempted from coming to work

Sections
Employees with disabilities working with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have sought clarity on whether they would be exempted from coming to work after restrictions were relaxed from...

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:28 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

Employees with disabilities working with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have sought clarity on whether they would be exempted from coming to work after restrictions were relaxed from Monday onwards. There are 5,000 people physically challenged people, including around 400 visually impaired, working in the BMC.

Visually-impaired BMC control room operator from G-North municipal ward Dilip Zanwar, 40, resident of Vangani in the outskirts of the city said, “Based on a circular issued on May 26 making 75% employee strength was made mandatory at BMC offices, it was told to us that paid leaves (for the entire year) would be deducted for the number of days if we did not report to work. Since the local trains are not functioning, there are fluctuating bus timings, and no transport facilities (carpool) being provided for us to reach our respective offices, it will be a huge risk trying it on our own.”

Another physically challenged BMC employee said, “I am on the only bread earner in my family. If something happens during travelling, my family will not be able to manage under the present circumstances.”

On June 4, the National Federation of the Blind (NFOB), Maharashtra chapter wrote to municipal commissioner chief I S Chahal seeking clarity on the matter. “We are insisting that a separate circular be issued for visually challenged and handicapped employees exempting from their services till local trains begin functioning again, and till such time their earned leaves not be deducted,” said DP Jadhav, general secretary, NFOB.



BMC general administrative department clarified that employees with disabilities were exempted from travelling to work until further notice. “Based on the circular issued on April 21 by the state’s general administration department, a clause clearly mentioned special consideration given to employees with disabilities that need not report for duty. That concession continues in subsequent circulars issued by us. We have only followed the state’s dictate and no changes have been made. Any further alterations from the state administration will be replicated by us,” said Milin Sawant, deputy municipal commissioner (general administration) BMC.

However, it was not clear what disabled employees were supposed to do if specific departments of the BMC issued separate directives. “If there is shortage of staff for health or solid waste management department, it is their prerogative to check the feasibility of employees with disabilities being called to work,” said another BMC official adding, “As far as leaves are concerned, BMC will implement what the state government finally decides.”

