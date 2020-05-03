Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Unsung corona warrior walks 8 km daily for maintenance of rail engines

Due to the lack of availability of public transport amid nationwide lockdown, a mechanical fitter working in the locomotives maintenance department of the Central Railway, Babloo Kumar, walks 8 km...

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:23 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

Due to the lack of availability of public transport amid nationwide lockdown, a mechanical fitter working in the locomotives maintenance department of the Central Railway, Babloo Kumar, walks 8 km every day to reach Kalyan electric locomotive shed.

Kumar resides close to Chinchpada village in Kalyan and takes a 4-km walk to his work where he repairs locomotives and then walks back to his home. Kumar has worked on 22 locomotive breakdowns since the starting of the lockdown from March 21. Locomotive or rail engines are important as railway uses its freight and parcel services for transportation of goods amid lockdown.

“There is no public transport system available from the village I stay at since the starting of the lockdown. Private cars are very minimal and are not available,” said Babloo Kumar.

Kumar has been working with the Central Railway in the locomotive maintenance department since 2016. “Initially I thought it would be difficult to cover the distance by walking. However, the timely operation of parcel and goods trains is very necessary during the lockdown as they carry essential commodities. That is why I decided to walk,” said Kumar.



Central Railway is scheduled to operate 310 parcel trains carrying essential commodities across states. The railways have operated 210 parcel trains since the beginning of the lockdown.

“Kumar is one of the numerous people working behind the scenes. We give a big salute to all the railway warriors and thank them for their continuous and non-stop efforts that help in the operation of goods and parcel trains,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

